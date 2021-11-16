MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980,002 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,234 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,312,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,306,000 after buying an additional 385,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,187,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after buying an additional 486,108 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after buying an additional 347,894 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

