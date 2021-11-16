Man Group plc Sells 2,721 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Man Group plc decreased its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 39.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after acquiring an additional 174,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 3,068.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 159,503 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $170.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.53 and a 200 day moving average of $185.32. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.24.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.