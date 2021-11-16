First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Avient worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.52%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

