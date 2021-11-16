Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Albany International were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AIN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE AIN opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.50 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

