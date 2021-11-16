iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.45% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 722.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 103,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the period.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $154.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.35. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.35 and a fifty-two week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

