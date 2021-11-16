Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Stock Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNP. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 293,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.