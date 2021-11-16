Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on TELL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.43.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,464,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 661.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 106,947 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $732,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 38,046 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

