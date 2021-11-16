Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.35%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

