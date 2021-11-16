Man Group plc Invests $2.54 Million in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 372.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 380,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 299,725 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chemours by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Chemours by 659.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 154,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 134,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $304,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,305 shares of company stock worth $5,540,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

