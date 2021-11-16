Man Group plc Sells 1,402,619 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,402,619 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 323.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,785 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at $21,570,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 402.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,664 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $11,737,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the second quarter valued at $12,942,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERF. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

NYSE:ERF opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.53%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

