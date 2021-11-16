Man Group plc Sells 2,460 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Proto Labs worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 239.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at about $1,428,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 143.5% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,130,000 after acquiring an additional 572,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 879.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average is $79.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

