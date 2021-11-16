Man Group plc Buys 11,136 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,574 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 67.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,529,000 after purchasing an additional 609,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 130.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 513,095 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 62.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 871,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 335,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth $12,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of BEPC opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

