UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating on the stock.

NASDAQ QLI opened at $3.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. Qilian International Holding Group has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qilian International Holding Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

