Critical Survey: ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) versus AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImmunityBio and AIM ImmunoTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $110,000.00 7,097.48 -$92.38 million N/A N/A AIM ImmunoTech $160,000.00 511.39 -$14.40 million ($0.37) -4.62

AIM ImmunoTech has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.8% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ImmunityBio and AIM ImmunoTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

ImmunityBio currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.14%. AIM ImmunoTech has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.96%. Given ImmunityBio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Volatility and Risk

ImmunityBio has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio N/A -165.40% -87.15% AIM ImmunoTech -12,941.86% -26.09% -24.77%

Summary

ImmunityBio beats AIM ImmunoTech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

