UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $8.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

