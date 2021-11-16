ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CHPT. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.53.

NYSE CHPT opened at $26.93 on Monday. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.97) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $219,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 180.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $39,488,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $342,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter worth about $980,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

