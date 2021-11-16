Head-To-Head Analysis: Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) & Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM)

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Victory Capital and Fifth Street Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital $775.35 million 3.45 $212.52 million $3.56 11.04 Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Volatility & Risk

Victory Capital has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Victory Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Capital and Fifth Street Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital 30.59% 41.03% 18.43% Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Victory Capital and Fifth Street Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital 1 0 5 0 2.67 Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Victory Capital presently has a consensus target price of $42.17, indicating a potential upside of 7.24%. Given Victory Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Dividends

Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. Victory Capital pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Victory Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Victory Capital beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. Its model features an operating platform that provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to its franchises and solutions platform. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

