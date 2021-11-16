Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WIX. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.95.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of WIX opened at $198.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Wix.com has a one year low of $171.37 and a one year high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.