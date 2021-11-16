Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells 64,600 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 64,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total transaction of C$324,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$343,473.42.

Cameron Michael Ritchie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 3,200 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.47, for a total transaction of C$14,304.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 1,300 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.42, for a total transaction of C$5,746.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 1,600 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.40, for a total transaction of C$7,040.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$31,395.00.

PHX stock opened at C$4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$230.99 million and a P/E ratio of 15.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.34. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

PHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

