$742.23 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will announce $742.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $772.60 million and the lowest is $722.50 million. Copart reported sales of $592.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

CPRT stock opened at $156.53 on Tuesday. Copart has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $158.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.93.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Copart by 32.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after buying an additional 935,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Copart by 7,517.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after buying an additional 852,985 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

