Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,749 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPH. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

