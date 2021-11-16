Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $148.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $96.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $129.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $131.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

