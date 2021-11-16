Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 34,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,746,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after buying an additional 2,800,896 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,077,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,388,000 after buying an additional 174,663 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,480,000 after buying an additional 38,646 shares during the period.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.27.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

