Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Arconic worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Arconic by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

