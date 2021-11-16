Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $42,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after purchasing an additional 327,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,750,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after buying an additional 184,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $285.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $195.39 and a 12-month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

