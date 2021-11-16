Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 384 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MELI stock opened at $1,633.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,027.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,262.38 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,659.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,595.90.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

