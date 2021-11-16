Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BOWFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.19.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $45.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $45.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

