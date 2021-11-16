ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given New €12.30 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.30 ($14.47) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AAVMY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.81.

OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $14.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

