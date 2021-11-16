ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given New €12.30 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €11.50 ($13.53) to €12.30 ($14.47) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AAVMY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.81.

OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $14.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

