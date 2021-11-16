Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 79,671 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $41,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $241,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 177.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 11,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,239.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.26.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,876 shares of company stock worth $2,330,502 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

