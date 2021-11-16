Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.03% of Lyell Immunopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYEL. Apoletto Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,324,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,624,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,553,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,327,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $828,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LYEL opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $19.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

