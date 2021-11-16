Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 29,646 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,616,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,646 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Horizon Global worth $39,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HZN. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 372.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 188,442 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 61,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Horizon Global news, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $26,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HZN opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $197.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.72. Horizon Global Co. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37.

Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

