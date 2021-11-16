SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.92.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $16,970,301.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $99,599.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,224,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,985,919.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 17,800 shares of company stock worth $250,986 and sold 1,145,663 shares worth $17,366,901. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 60.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

