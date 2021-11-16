Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.31.

IRT opened at $25.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.28, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,147 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,527,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,246,000 after buying an additional 745,624 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after buying an additional 686,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,553,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

