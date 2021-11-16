Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,404,504 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.94% of iRhythm Technologies worth $37,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.52 and a beta of 1.32. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

