Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,856,092 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,856,092 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $36,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.