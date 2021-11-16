Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 81,565 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.01% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $35,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 33.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter.

HGV opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 4.95. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

