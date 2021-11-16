Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Radian Group remains focused on improving mortgage insurance portfolio to drive long-term earnings growth. Business restructuring intensifies its focus on core business and services with higher-growth potential, ensuring predictable and recurring fee-based revenue stream. It is thus poised to benefit from strong mortgage insurance market Based on strong credit characteristics of new loans insured, declining claim payments aid. Solid persistency and rise in new mortgage insurance business are driving insurance in force to increase. Its robust capital position enables it to deploy capital. Shares have outperformed the industry in year to date. However, high cost tend to weigh on margin expansion. Increased provision for losses in mortgage insurance business concern us. Given the pandemic, the company expects slowdown in purchase loan volume.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RDN. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

RDN opened at $22.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Radian Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Radian Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Radian Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

