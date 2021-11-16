Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.75 Million Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87.

