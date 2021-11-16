Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Capital Group to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$29.47 price objective (down from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.