Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of ITPOF stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.38. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.56%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

