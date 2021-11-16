Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Truist

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its price objective raised by Truist from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

NYSE:FLO opened at $27.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.25. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.