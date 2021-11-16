First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 748.0% from the October 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of FEMB opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.06. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $38.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEMB. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,539,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 136,736 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,693,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 135,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 85,473 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,908,000.

