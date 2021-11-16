iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Down 74.0% in October

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 291,400 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the October 14th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,621,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 202.5% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

ESGE stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25.

