Royal Bank of Canada Sells 10,198 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of Ryder System worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ryder System by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ryder System by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 38,606 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,008,000 after buying an additional 104,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ryder System by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,217,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,153,000 after buying an additional 72,414 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R stock opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.95. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

