Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $24,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $228,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $252,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

CLB stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

