Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Herman Miller by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

