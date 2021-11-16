Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Position Lessened by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Donaldson worth $24,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

