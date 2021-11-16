Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fanhua were worth $24,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 173,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fanhua by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fanhua by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fanhua by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03. Fanhua Inc. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

About Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

