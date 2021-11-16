Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 338,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $25,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $38,462,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $869,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $682,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,802,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 26.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,126,000 after buying an additional 292,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

