Stifel Nicolaus Increases Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Price Target to C$7.00

Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Europe raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.95 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Knight Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KHTRF opened at $4.23 on Monday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.